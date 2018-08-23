UL Lafayette grads create food app, PLATE Video

UL graduates Thomas Trahan and Gerald Huffman were like every other college student, short on money and looking for a good place each night to grab a drink and a bite to eat.

After failing to find a website or app to help guide them to the hot spots, they decided to create their own.

"Everybody has a budget worked out for everybody," says Trahan, co-founder of The PLATE App. "We did not realize that it would catch on like this."

The prototype of The PLATE App has been out for a while, but a new and improved version has been built.

"We created the app to be easy to use for people from ages 18 to 90," said Huffman, the app's other co-founder.

One of the great features of The PLATE app is that businesses who advertise on the app have control of their posted content.

"We built a website where businesses can add to take down deals that are online," Trahan said. "Accuracy is a big deal."

PLATE has just launched in Lafayette, but there are plans to expand across Louisiana and beyond.

"We've set eyes on News Orleans and across the nation," Huffman said. "We are starting with smaller towns outside of Lafayette."