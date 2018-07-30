UL Lafayette creates center to honor former Gov. Kathleen Blanco

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette plans to open a policy center next year in honor of former Louisiana governor, Kathleen Blanco.



Through a partnership between the College of Liberal Arts and the Edith Garland Dupre’ Library, the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center will focus on public policy issues Governor Blanco worked on during her career.

Dean of liberal arts and history professor, Jordan hellman explains how the center came to be, “The idea really originated with Governor Blanco herself. She wanted to have some kind of legacy that would keep improving lives for everyday Louisianians in the way that she had worked not only during her years as governor, but her entire life.”

Kellman says with Blanco’s archives available, they hope to provide insight into Louisiana’s past to better the future.

And UL Lafayette student, Jonathan Alexander, says he thinks he and his peers would benefit from the center, “I think just having that resource, having that actual physical resource, makes a much bigger difference than you having to go hear it from somebody else or just look it up online. So I think it’d be great.”