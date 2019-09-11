UL honors two alumn killed in 9-11 attacks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Eighteen years ago, thousands of innocent lives were taken in the most horrific way possible.

Many people remember it like it was yesterday, while others can only piece together stories.

Nevertheless, it was a time that was meant to shatter the country, but many say it only built the nation stronger.



“It’s a symbol of unity. When it was meant to bring fear and terror to the us and its become the opposite of that,” said Roy White, vice president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Student Veterans Association.



Sitting on UL Lafayette’s grounds is a slab from the actual pentagon that was brought to campus in 2009.

“It is a memorial for two UL alumni who passed a way during 9/11 and it’s just been sitting here.”



For the first time, the student veterans organization brought people together here, White said.



“I was surprised that a lot of students weren’t aware that it was here.”



The memorial, which is located in the alumni center’s garden, serves reminder and a place to reflect.



“It honors those who fell that day. It honors those who are still suffering the pain of loss from those people,” said White



Circled around the monument were students like Adam McFatter, who was only 9-months-old when the attacked occurred in 2001.

During the anniversary Wednesday, students shared memories and learned how this day changed the nation as we know it today.



“Their parents remember it. Their grandparents remember it. Aunts and uncles. It’s a story that’s passed on by generation by generation,” McFatter said.



“It shows how far we’ve come as a country and how strong we stand.”



Students involved in the organization hope 9/11 memorials only continues to get recognized in years to come.