UL baseball Coach Tony Robichaux in critical condition following second surgery

UL Lafayette Athletics Director Bryan Maggard said on Sunday that the family of baseball coach Tony Robichaux is asking for continued support and prayers as Robichaux underwent a second surgery at Ochsner Health Center and is currently in critical condition.

“Coach Robichaux has received additional medical attention as a result of the incident suffered last Sunday. The Robichaux family asks specifically for prayer during this time,” Maggard said.

“He is under the watchful eye of the Intensive Care Unit.”

57-year-old Robichaux had open-heart surgery last Monday at Lafayette General and was then moved to Ochsner in New Orleans.