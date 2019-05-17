UFC champion Dustin Poirier giving back to city that means so much to him

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux (right) awards UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier a key to the city for his work with the Good Fight Foundation and his contributions to the community. (Photo: Andre Broussard/Special to the Advertiser)

(Daily Advertiser)- UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier walked into Dean-O’s on Bertrand Drive on Wednesday with the UFC Lightweight Championship belt draped over his shoulder.

Just a half hour before, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux awarded Poirier a key to the city for his work with the Good Fight Foundation and his contributions to the community.

Poirier’s foundation is currently working to build a brand new disability playground for Prairie Elementary. Poirier said he is having the time of his life in the city that means so much to him.

“This is what I love so much about Louisiana,” Poirier said. “We support each other. We support Acadiana. It’s been overwhelming the amount of support and the way the foundation has organically grown. It’s crazy how everything has come full circle and that’s why I am so happy to wear the Acadiana flag on my back.”

Tim Metcalf, the owner of Dean-O’s, said he worked tirelessly — making daily phone calls for two weeks straight — to make sure Poirier was adequately recognized for the work he’s doing.

“This is not something that is given,” Metcalf said. “It’s something that is deserving. Between the fighting and being the world champion — to see him give back to his city, that is kind of rare.”

It was the goal all along for Metcalf and the 30-year-old Poirier around 11 years ago, when Metcalf first saw Poirier training. Metcalf said noticed that Poirier maybe wasn’t the strongest or the fastest, but he outworked every single person in the gym.

