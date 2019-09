U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy is hosting an event today where his constituents can meet with members of his office for any needed assistance.

The Vermillion Parish Constituent Assistance event will be held at Abbeville City Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. Members of Cassidy’s staff will be on hand to meet with residents seeking help with federal agencies; including those trying to obtain social security, Medicaid, and veteran’s benefits.

The event is expected to last one hour.