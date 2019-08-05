1  of  2
Typical Early August Weather for this Work Week

Looking at typical early August weather this work week. Rain chances will be a little higher today compared to the rest of the week with scattered showers and storms possible for the afternoon. There are a few showers working through the coastal parishes already this morning. Every day, temps are expected to reach the lower 90s along with a heat index in the upper 90s to low 100s. Each night, temps will only fall into the mid to upper 70s. After today, rain chances look to stay around 20-30% on a daily basis and this will be mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

