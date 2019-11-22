Two suspects indicted in connection with Cora Street murder in July

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two men have been indicted in connection with a deadly Lafayette shooting in July.

Michael Washington and Freddie Ivory each received a second degree murder indictment in the shooting death of Ronald Taylor Jr.



On July 8, police found Taylor at the intersection of Cora Street and Martin Luther King Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.



Washington is in the Lafayette Parish Correctional center on a $250,000 bond. There is an arrest warrant out for Ivory.

