Two people injured in overnight shooting in Eunice

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:22 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:22 AM CDT

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) - Eunice Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Sunrise Apartments on South Beulah Street.

Officers say that two people were injured.

One person was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

