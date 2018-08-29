Two people injured in overnight shooting in Eunice
EUNICE, La. (KLFY) - Eunice Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Sunrise Apartments on South Beulah Street.
Officers say that two people were injured.
One person was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
