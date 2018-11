Two men indicted for October murder of Duson man Video

Two men have been indicted on first degree murder charges in the death of 29-year-old Ethan Smith, who was found shot multiple times outside his Duson home in October.

Dontrell Clark of Lafayette and Zy'shonne Rubin of Duson were indicted Wednesday.

Two juveniles were arrested as a result of the investigation.

There names are being withheld because of their age.

Police said all four individuals were charged with first degree murder.