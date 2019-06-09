Two men escape jail in Evangeline Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A man being held for DUI and another for minor traffic charges escaped from the Pine Prairie Correctional Center on Sunday.

The two men, Kelman Batiz and Wilmer Ramirez, are both from the greater Baton Rouge area, according to news reports.

Batiz was convicted on April 4, after being charged with DUI and Ramirez was in prison for minor traffic charges out of Ascension Parish.

According to Major Jeremy Mitchell with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office, both individuals are “in the process of being deported after they finish their time” in Pine Prairie, the Ville Platte Gazette said.

Major Mitchell, as well as Evangeline Parish Warden Josh Fontenot and Pine Prairie Assistant Chief of Police Rick Ordner, stated the following law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search: Pine Prairie Police Department, Evangeline Parish Sheriff, Allen Parish Tracking Team, La. State Penitentiary, Eunice Police Department, and La. Wildlife and Fisheries.

The public is urged to contact the sheriff office at 337-363-2161 if they see the escapees. according to the Gazette.

“If anybody sees them or sees anybody who looks like them,” said Major Mitchell, “do not try to apprehend them or approach them. Contact local authorities immediately.”

The public has been urged to lock all doors and vehicles and if anyone sees anything suspicious, to contact your local 911.

Both Batiz and Ramirez are in prison for nonviolent offenses, but according to the Gazette, law enforcement officers on site want to let the public know “we still want to assume they are armed and dangerous because they escaped.

