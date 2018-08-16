Two men arrested in the Cecilia area on drug charges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Thomas Arnaud (St. MArtin Parish Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Corey Courville (St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

CECILIA, La. (KLFY)- This week, Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on drug charges for separate incidents in the Cecilia area of St. Martin Parish.

Corey James Courville, 28, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on Monday, August, 13, 2018, and was charged as follows:

Simple Possession of Marijuana-Schedule 1-1 count

Possession-Schedule II Narcotics-1 count

Prohibited Acts-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Probation Violation

Thomas Joseph Arnaud, 24, Arnaudville, was arrested on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, and charged as follows:

Violations of Controlled Dangerous Substance-1-count

Possession of Firearm/Concealed by Convicted Felow-1 count

Prohibited Acts-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-1-count

Schedule 1 Narcotics-1-count

Following their arrests, they were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line at (337) 394-2626. You can remain anonymous. Please assist us in keeping the streets of St. Martin Parish free of illegal drug activity.