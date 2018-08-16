Two men arrested in the Cecilia area on drug charges
CECILIA, La. (KLFY)- This week, Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on drug charges for separate incidents in the Cecilia area of St. Martin Parish.
Corey James Courville, 28, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on Monday, August, 13, 2018, and was charged as follows:
- Simple Possession of Marijuana-Schedule 1-1 count
- Possession-Schedule II Narcotics-1 count
- Prohibited Acts-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Probation Violation
Thomas Joseph Arnaud, 24, Arnaudville, was arrested on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, and charged as follows:
- Violations of Controlled Dangerous Substance-1-count
- Possession of Firearm/Concealed by Convicted Felow-1 count
- Prohibited Acts-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-1-count
- Schedule 1 Narcotics-1-count
Following their arrests, they were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line at (337) 394-2626. You can remain anonymous. Please assist us in keeping the streets of St. Martin Parish free of illegal drug activity.