Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Two men accused of passing fake money in Gueydan

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning business owners in Gueydan and surrounding areas about fraudulent bills after two men were arrested and charged on accusations they passed off fake money at several businesses.

According to deputies, 25-year-old Bo Bourque of Gueydan, and 27-year-old Tommy Lege also of Gueydan entered a business and purchased several items with the suspected counterfeit bills.

Bo Bourque
Tommy Lege

It wasn’t until the suspects left that it was noticed the bills may have been fake, deputies said.

Both suspects were spotted by a deputy traveling inside a vehicle when they were pulled over.

Upon further investigation, the deputy reportedly located other monies that were suspected of being counterfeit.

Bourque was charged with several counts of monetary instrument abuse, and Lege was charged with one count of monetary instrument abuse, and contempt of court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar