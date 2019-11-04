Two men accused of passing fake money in Gueydan

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning business owners in Gueydan and surrounding areas about fraudulent bills after two men were arrested and charged on accusations they passed off fake money at several businesses.

According to deputies, 25-year-old Bo Bourque of Gueydan, and 27-year-old Tommy Lege also of Gueydan entered a business and purchased several items with the suspected counterfeit bills.

Bo Bourque

Tommy Lege

It wasn’t until the suspects left that it was noticed the bills may have been fake, deputies said.

Both suspects were spotted by a deputy traveling inside a vehicle when they were pulled over.

Upon further investigation, the deputy reportedly located other monies that were suspected of being counterfeit.

Bourque was charged with several counts of monetary instrument abuse, and Lege was charged with one count of monetary instrument abuse, and contempt of court.