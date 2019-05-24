Two local women are snipping the cost of wedding floral decor with a new unique business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Two local women are snipping the cost of wedding flowers, after noticing more millennial's wanting to rent and reuse things, rather than consume and dispose of them. A new and unique business is helping many reallocate the budget.

Depending on the size of the wedding, flowers may range from $2,400 to $5,000. The two cousins thought that price tag needed trimming and came up with a new way to do it.

Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan are what millennials would call "girl bosses." The two have always had a bug for businesses. They created, "Something Borrowed Blooms," three years ago.

"We took notice of things like Rent-the-Runway, Uber.. and we were trying to find ways we can apply the same concept to a different industry," said Bercier and Swan.

With the passion to tap into an industry where things are reused rather than disposed of, they are literally snipping the wedding cost for brides.

"I remember starting and like asking friends and family what do you think? You know, a little timid," Bercier added.

Using fresh floral techniques, trendy styles, and premium silk... each stem is hand-picked, creatively arranged, packaged and delivered to the customer's doorstep two days prior to the wedding date.

"Since this is a rental model, things are used over and over again. After every order comes back, we're inspecting it, making sure it's up to par and ready to send out to the next bride. If that means completely re-making something, that's what we do," said Swan.

Something Borrowed Blooms is becoming so popular, it was even featured on Good Morning America recently.

"Within each collection, we have bridal bouquets, bridesmaid bouquets, boutonniere, corsages, aisle markers, dog collars," and the list goes on said, Bercier.

The two cousins hope their business becomes an example to show that you don't have to be in a big city to create fresh ideas.

"To be able to make something viable of it here in Lafayette. This is home, so it's exciting to be able to run a national and actual international business," added the two.

Their goal for 2020 is to do 2,000 weddings a month. They currently deliver all over the U.S. and Canada, shipping 300 weddings a month. The cost is about 70% lower than traditional florists.

The shop location is 102 Max Drive, Lafayette, LA, 70507.



