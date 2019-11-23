Live Now
Two Lake Charles men sentenced on federal firearms charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Two Lake Charles men were sentenced in federal court this week on firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.

Jeremy Rankins, 28 and Darrien Lamont Rogers, 24, both of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty in August of this year in unrelated cases.

Rankins will serve over six years (80 months) followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm. In May 2018, Rankins attempted to carjack a 61-year-old woman in a casino parking lot. He jumped into her passenger’s seat at around 4 a.m., brandishing a firearm. That gun, a 9-mm Ruger, was later found to have been stolen from the casino’s parking garage two days prior.

Rankins demanded money and the keys to her car before being detained by casino security.

Rogers will serve six months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for lying on a federal firearms form. In March 2019, Rogers was attempting to purchase a Taurus, Model PT 111 9-mm semi-automatic pistol at a pawn shop in Lake Charles. Rogers lied on his registration forms about having no prior felony convictions. Rogers had been convicted of simple burglary in a September 2018 court case.

