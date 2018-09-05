Two Lafayette friends killed one day apart in unrelated murders

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Two friends were killed over the weekend in two separate shootings in just two days.

The first shooting happened early Friday morning in the 300-block of Lafayette St. The second took place early Saturday morning in the 100-block of Netta St.

21 year old Ricky Wiltz was killed in what Lafayette Police Department sources say they believe was a premeditated murder.

28-year-old Kevin Calais was killed just over 24 hours later. Police sources say his death happened during a drug deal.

While the victims grew up together and were close friends, Lafayette Police say their two deaths were unrelated.

Now two families are left to mourn.

Tuesday night, family and friends of Wiltz gathered for a candle-lit vigil to remember his life. Wiltz' sister says it's important to not take time with loved ones for granted, "Don't hold on to anything because you never know the last time you're going to see them."

And while authorities are still investigating both murders, officials say Calais and Wiltz have both had run-ins with the law.

In fact court records show in the past 9 years, they have faced 16 different charges all together. These charges range from possessing marijuana, to simple battery. But most notable is Calais' manslaughter charge.

In 2009 Calais pleaded guilty to killing Lafayette man, Randy King. Calais was sentenced on the manslaughter charge to seven years in prison.

Lafayette Police sources say they don't believe Calais death is related to the 2009 manslaughter charge.

