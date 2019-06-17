Two juveniles charged with aggravated assault in Acadia Parish

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle burglary complaint where the suspects fire several shots at the homeowner as they fled the scene.

The incident occurred on Saturday on Lisa Drive just north of Crowley, authorities said.

The investigation revealed that the owner of the vehicle was outside of his residence letting his dog out when he discovered two black males breaking into his wife’s vehicle, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim approached the suspects, and they fled from the vehicle. As they were fleeing, one of the suspects reportedly fired several shots in direction of the homeowner as they were fleeing.

Deputies began an area search looking for the suspects. Both suspects were located by deputy’s hiding under a trailer several houses away from the scene. After having the suspects in custody, deputies located a firearm in the area under the trailer where the suspects were hiding.

It was also discovered that an additional vehicle burglary was committed in the same area. Security cameras were able to capture these suspects in this separate crime.

Both suspects in these cases are juveniles. They were charged with one count of burglary, one count of attempted aggravated burglary and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Both were processed at the Acadia Parish Jail and released to the custody of their parent / guardian.

This matter remains under investigation.

