Two juveniles arrested in connection with store burglary in Breaux Bridge

Two male juveniles have been arrested in a Friday morning burglary of a convenience store.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of Nursery Hwy in Breaux Bridge, authorities said.

Following an investigation, two male juveniles were arrested Monday afternoon.

Both were both booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center each on a charge of simple burglary.

Following the booking process, both juveniles were subsequently released to the custody of their parents.

