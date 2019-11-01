Two indicted in fatal Father’s Day shooting in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La.- Two indictments were issued on Thursday in regard to a fatal shooting that happened on Father’s Day in Opelousas.

The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury chose to indict Kendall D. Singleton, 36 and Mary F. Savoie, 38, both of Opelousas, for the death of Joseph Stanley Boxie, Jr. Both Singleton and Savoie were charged with second degree murder.

Mary Savoie (Photo: OPD)

Kendal Singleton (Photo: OPD)

“Ultimately, it was uncovered that the shooting was the result of a dispute between Mr. Boxie and Mr. Kendal Singleton,” said Opelousas Police Chief Martin Mclendon.

The shooting happened on June 16, while Boxie was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot more than a dozen times.

A second degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.