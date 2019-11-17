Live Now
Two dead, two seriously injured in rollover crash

Local
LAKE CHARLES, La. – A tire blowout led to a crash that killed two and seriously injured two others Saturday morning.

Louisiana State Police Troop D reports that Vergeus Termorillus, 61, of Orlando, Fla., was killed in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was also killed, but their identity has not been released pending notification of kin.

The vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet SUV was traveling eastbound on I-10 east of Vinton, La., when the blowout occurred. The driver lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway. The SUV then rolled over several times in the median, ejecting four of the eight occupants. The driver was properly restrained, but Termorillus was not.

Two more unrestrained passengers sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The other four passengers sustained minor to moderate injuries and were also transported to area hospitals. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

