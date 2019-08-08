Two Cecilia residents arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges

Camden Calais (Photo: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Colby Calais (Photo: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- Following an investigation, a narcotics search warrant was carried out by Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Hwy in Cecilia, La.

A significant amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons were found during a search of the property. Colby Calais, 48, of Cecilia, and Camden Calais, 19, of Cecilia were arrested following the search.

Colby Calais was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS (4 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies (4 counts)

Camden Calais was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS (4 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Active Arrest Warrant for drug violations

In addition to the charges listed above, Camden Calais was also arrested on an active arrest warrant for previous drug violations.

Both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.