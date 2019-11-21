Two Cecilia men arrested on drug charges after raid

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on the 700 block of Hammond Drive. Authorities found one man shot and took him to the hospital. They currently do not have any suspect information released.

The Lafayette Charter Transition Team charged with helping to iron out the procedures by which the new counsel could operator is racing against the clock . The committee has two more meetings before the new council is sworn in January 6.

Lafayette Mayor-President-Elect Josh Guillory will begin planning his transition into office this week. The administration will focus on appointing department directors for the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The Director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in Washington DC, Scott Angelle, will make a stop in Lafayette today to discuss how to make drilling in the Gulf of Mexico to more profitable.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts sugar production will decline by half a million tons this year. Sugar cane farmers say rain has slowed down the harvest, but say it will be an average sugar-producing season in Louisiana.

All DMV locations will remain closed today due to a recent ransomeware attack. State officials say offices will begin to open as electronic services are restored.

The ransomeware attack has also caused the state to extend the deadline to file state taxes. The new date is Monday, November 25th.

With many people shopping for the holidays now, experts warn to take precaution with your money. The Better Business Bureau says it's important to use your credit card when shopping because your debit card doesn't have the same protection as a credit card.

Milder but still cool this morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50's as we stay quiet today. Skies will turn mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70's.