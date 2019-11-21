Breaking News
Accused Louisiana cop-killer takes stand in own defense
Two Cecilia men arrested on drug charges after raid

Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Cannery Road in the Cecilia area of St. Martin Parish.

Following a thorough search of the property, Narcotics Agents located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication, packaging materials used to facilitate the distribution of illegal narcotics; and several items identified as drug paraphernalia.

At the culmination of the investigation, Terrance “T-Boy” Senegal 31, Cecilia, LA., and Ryan Babineaux 34, Cecilia, LA., were arrested and charged.

Both were booked in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Bond has not been set. Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing and further arrests are pending.

