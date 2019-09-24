Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Jeff Davis Parish

LACASSINE, La. (KLFY)- Two people were arrested Monday after a traffic stop led to the deputies to reportedly finding drugs in the vehicle.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling an area in Lacassine that was reported to have drug trafficking activity.

There they stopped a vehicle for to complete stop at two intersections.

The vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped on Hwy 90 near Lacassine. During the stop deputies discovered marijuana and suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Cynthia Boutilier Rayburn, 52, of Westlake, and Robert Lee Pool, 36, of Gillis, were arrested for possession of CDS II methamphetamine and possession of CDS I marijuana.

Robert Pool (JDPSO)

Rayburn had additional charges of driving under suspension, stop signs and yield signs, and signals or signal lamps. Both are being held in the parish jail with no bond at this time, authorities said.