LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two individuals are in custody after a traffic stop led to the seizure of narcotics from a vehicle on Interstate 10.

On Monday, Lafayette Police Department patrol officer discovered 7,500 pills identified as MDMA with DEA street value of $225,000 along with a loaded firearm during the investigation.

Ilia Lews (LPSO)

Earl Bell (LPSO)

Earl Bell, 39, and 37-year-old Illia Lewis, both of Hammond, each face bonds of $105,000.