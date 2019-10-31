Two arrested for August house fire in Vermilion Parish

Two men have been arrested for conspiring to burn down a house belonging to one of their relatives, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

It happened in August when the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) was requested to assist with the investigation of a fire at a vacant house located in the 100 block of North Montgomery Avenue in Kaplan.

After assessing the scene, deputies discovered suspicious circumstances and determined the fire was set intentionally.

43-year-old Leon Fava of Lafayette, (pictured below) was booked into the Vermilion Parish jail on one count of simple arson.

He also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to defraud in Calcasieu Parish.

69-year-old James Mire of Sulphur (pictured below) was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit arson with the intent to defraud.

Through follow-up investigative efforts, Mire, one of the owners of the home, was identified as a suspect in the case.

In an interview with deputies, he admitted to a scheme to pay Fava, a friend at the time, to burn the home for him to avoid costly repairs, LOSFM said.