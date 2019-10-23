Live Now
Twenty five arrested in family violence operation

Local
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Eleven people arrested on domestic violence-related warrants.

On Wednesday, October 23 the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people on active domestic violence-related warrants. In total, deputies arrested 25 people during this year’s operation since it began on October 7.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the mission of the operation is to arrest people with warrants for any type of family violence crime(s); child abuse, spousal assault, non-support child payments, and any other crimes relating to a domestic violence victim calling 9-1-1.

The department is partnering with law enforcement agencies nationwide as part of the 17th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Operation.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s SWAT/Warrants Section, in conjunction with communications personnel, executed their mission through a team effort concentrating on locating and arresting these individuals.

The Sheriff’s Office was invited to participate in the National Family Violence Apprehension Operation by Sheriff Craig Roberts and the Clackamas County Domestic Violence Enhancement Response Team (OVERT), which is located in Oregon City, Oregon.

The Sheriff’s Office said it remains committed to promoting family safety and ensuring that batterers or individuals with violent crimes are held accountable for their actions.

