Truman residents and police chief react to officer's controversial social media post Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard is condemning a controversial picture of one of his officers.

The text on the picture said, "Feeling cute, might go pop some shots off in Truman later, idk."

And there's a circle drawn around the officers gun.



Residents who we spoke with says this is no laughing matter...

"It wasn't a joke. I didn't find it funny," said one Truman resident.

"I just didn't think the gun violence was a joke, it's enough of the killing," she said.

Chief Aguillard calling the post "regrettable" and says the officer will be disciplined.

"Let's just say an innocent black guy saying, I'm going to go around and shoot the hood up. I guarantee in about 10 or 15 minutes, they (police) going to be looking for me," said another Truman resident.

The post was made when the "feeling cute challenge" was trending on social media, where users post a selfie with the caption.

"Some things you can take as a joke, but when you're posting things such as that magnitude in a police uniform, it becomes problematic," said Rickey Hardy, a long-time resident of the neighborhood.

"It was inappropriate man, that was not cool man."

"Yeah, that was down bad."

"Because how would you feel if you know, we go in River Ranch, say we going to 'pop some shots off' back there, or anywhere where they stay at, you know that's not cool bro," said the residents.

People who live in the Truman neighborhood hope that the Police Department makes an example out of this situation, and the officer realizes that actions have consequences.

"I don't know what kind of punishment, but maybe make an example out of it."



"Keep in mind that there are great officers throughout this country, there are great officers within the Lafayette Police Department, however, this should not be tolerated.



Chief Aguillard released a statement, it reads:

"A regrettable circulating social media photograph containing a young Lafayette Police Department officer has recently been brought to the department's attention.

The Lafayette Police Department would like the community to know that the image does not depict or reflect the values or professionalism expected from a Lafayette police officer. As a consequence, the officer involved will be facing appropriate discipline after a complete investigation as well as mandatory sensitivity training.

The Lafayette Police Department will continue to strive to maintain a positive transparent relationship with the citizens of this community."

-Chief Toby Aguillard

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now