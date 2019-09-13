Tropical Storm Humberto Expected to Form this Weekend East of Florida





The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor an area of showers and storms associated with a tropical wave that is located over the Bahamas. This disturbance is currently moving to the northwest towards the east coast of Florida. The NHC has labeled this Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in anticipation of it becoming a tropical storm. The NHC can now issues advisories and forecast cones. Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to form this weekend as the system stays in the Atlantic Ocean with little to no threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico.





Tropical models have shifted even further east compared to yesterday. As of this morning, the spaghetti plots forecast this disturbance moving over Florida with other models have the system staying in the Atlantic, just offshore of the east coast of Florida. All models further organize this system as it strengthens into a Tropical Storm. These current forecast tracks are best case scenario for our areas as any major impacts would stay well east of Acadiana if a system were to form. Additional moisture in the atmosphere will increase rain chances Sunday and Monday but any impacts should remain minimal. Considering the disorganization of the system and uncertainty of the forecast we need to stay vigilant and track this disturbance closely throughout its lifespan.

Further east in the Atlantic Ocean, two additional tropical waves are being tracked by the NHC. The closest wave has a 40% threat of developing at this time. Some models show further development with this wave in the next 1-2 weeks. After Humberto, the next name is Imelda.