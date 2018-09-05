Tropical Storm Gordon Weakens, Attention Back on Atlantic Systems

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall last night just west of the MS/AL state line.

This morning, Gordon has weakened as it continues to race through Mississippi.

Heavy rains will be widespread today for MS & AL with Acadiana benefiting from Gordon's north wind.

Our area will see lower humidity & lower rain chances

Now that Gordon is almost behind us, our focus on the tropics goes back to the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Florence continues to slowly churn northwest in the central Atlantic.

This system shouldn't be an issue for the Gulf but the east coast of the U.S. will need to monitor it closely.

Behind Florence is Invest AL92, which has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical system over the next 5 days.

More than likely, it will form into Helene.

Models show this disturbance keeping a more westerly track towards the Caribbean.

It's still too early to know if this system will reach the Gulf.