Tropical Storm Gordon noon update

Tropical Storm Gordon does not show signs of strengthening as sustained winds remain at 65 mph.

KLFY Meteorologist, Chris Cozart says "Gordon should intensify a little as it rushes towards the Mississippi Gulf Coast, before it makes landfall around Biloxi late this evening, Gordon could become a Category 1 Hurricane with 75 mph winds."

At this time Cozart says this system is far enough east that minimal impacts are still expected for Acadiana with no major threat to the area.