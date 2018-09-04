Tropical Storm Gordon could become Category 1 Hurricane before landfall; minimal effect on Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Tropical Storm Gordon is zooming northwest across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows a quick moving system to the northwest with some strengthening into a weak Category 1 Hurricane.

Eventually, Gordon will make landfall late tonight into early Wednesday across south Mississippi.

Impacts to Acadiana will be very minimal for the area, in fact rain chances could be lower Wednesday because of the north wind.

Gordon should remain disorganized with most of the moisture staying to the east side of the circulation.

As the expected landfall will be east of Acadiana that puts us on the "good” side of this system.

The heavier rain and flash flooding threat with this system looks to be mainly from Mississippi and Alabama.