Tropical Storm Florence Forecasted to Form Today

LAFAYETTE, La. - Tropical activity is continuing to increase across the Atlantic Basin. Potential Tropical Storm Six, in the very eastern Atlantic Ocean is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today, if this happens the storm would be named Florence. The National Hurricane Forecast Cone shows this system making the expected northerly turn into the central Atlantic and isn't expected to be a threat to land.

Also, the NHC is watching a weak tropical wave near the Caribbean Sea that will eventually move towards Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico mid to late next week. Currently, the NHC has placed a 10% chance this wave could form into a tropical system over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, numerous showers and storms will spread back into the Gulf coast for most of next week with a threat for heavier rains. Impacts to Acadiana look minimal at this time but the system will need to be monitored very closely.