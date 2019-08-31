Breaking News
Tropical Storm Barry's effects on Iberia Parish
IBERIA, La. (KLFY) When Tropical Storm Barry slammed the Gulf Coast, some residents in Iberia Parish did not have power for nearly four days.

Emergency Preparedness Director Prescott Marshall said the power outage left nearly 85% of the parish in the dark.

“Losing power now is a big problem for a lot of people. We have a significant population of folks that depend on electrically-powered medical devices like oxygen generators,” Marshall said.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard says although the parish was prepared for the storm, it’s difficult to predict how severely the community will be effected.

“We have National Guard here. We have the Department of Health and Hospitals. We are very, very well-prepared for anything we can forecast, but when you’re dealing with an emergency, you have no idea what’s getting ready to happen,” Richard said.

As Hurricane Dorian approaches, Richard reminds everyone that storms can be unpredictable. He recommends everyone to read the parish’s Emergency Operations Plan, located on the homepage of their website.

You can find the plan here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

