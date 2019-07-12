1  of  2
Tropical Storm Barry approaches. Here are the top headlines surrounding the storm this morning

Local

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
  • The Louisiana National Guard is dispatching over 3,000 soldiers to respond to over 20 communities across Louisiana.
  • In St. Mary Parish, officials are preparing for Tropical Storm Barry. Governor Edwards has declared a State of Emergency for the state of Louisiana and says that this storm should not be taken lightly.
  • Air BNB has activated its Open Homes program, which recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster-relief workers in the south.
  • Garbage collection in Lafayette Parish will be suspended from noon today until Sunday. Residents are also asked to discontinue tree cutting and pruning until after the storm passes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

