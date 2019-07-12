Tropical Storm Barry approaches. Here are the top headlines surrounding the storm this morning

DUSON, La. (Duson Police Chief)- While there are no evacuations or curfews in effect for our area Duson Police Chief Kip Judice has issued the following recommendations to Duson residents:

Mobile homes are not the best place to ride out a tropical event, there are many dangers associated with these storms the predictors cannot pin point. Tornados continue to be a concern, high persistent winds increase throughout the day causing, downed trees, power lines and flying debris. All of these cause more concern for mobile home dwellers and so it is recommended if you and your family have an option to stay with family or friends in more sturdy housing this is the time to make the move. Weather conditions will deteriorate rapidly and moving items in 50 to 70 mile per hour winds are difficult.