Tropical Storm Barry approaches. Here are the top headlines surrounding the storm this morning

- The Louisiana National Guard is dispatching over 3,000 soldiers to respond to over 20 communities across Louisiana.
- In St. Mary Parish, officials are preparing for Tropical Storm Barry. Governor Edwards has declared a State of Emergency for the state of Louisiana and says that this storm should not be taken lightly.
- Air BNB has activated its Open Homes program, which recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster-relief workers in the south.
- Garbage collection in Lafayette Parish will be suspended from noon today until Sunday. Residents are also asked to discontinue tree cutting and pruning until after the storm passes.