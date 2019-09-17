Live Now
Tropical Depression Ten Forms in Atlantic, Expected to Become Imelda

Tropical Depression Ten has formed in the southern Atlantic Ocean. This system is expected to further organize and strengthen as it moves towards the northwest, closing in on the Bahamas early next week. The National Hurricane Center is expecting T.D. 10 to become Tropical Storm Imelda later today. As of this time, this tropical system does not look like a threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico but we will be watching it closely throughout its lifespan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

