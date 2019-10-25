Tropical Depression 17 Forms in Gulf. Heavy Rain Threat Continues with Breezy Conditions Tonight.

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

A 2017 unsolved in murder in Carencro is waiting on DNA testing that could turn the tide of the investigation. Police someone who knows something isn't telling the full story, and the mother is pleading for that information to come out.

Someone has been slashing a Breaux Bridge family's tires for nearly two years in their mobile home park. They say they are being targeted. They don't know who is doing it or why.

Con-artists are experts at playing to our emotions. Scammers can use charitable causes to tug on your heartstrings. The Better Business Bureau says research the charity before you donate your money.

Louisiana State Police Troop I reports over 50 fatal crashes in 2019 on state highways alone. Sudden Impact, a program that's expanding across Acadiana, is teaching teens the dangers of getting behind the wheel.

On Saturday the city of Ville Platte is hosting a city-wide clean up. The mayor says sprucing up the city could help attract businesses to Ville Platte.

Over 600 Walmart stores nationwide will be taking part in an event aimed at safely disposing of prescription medications, including the Walmart in Ville Platte.

Free drive-thru rabies vaccinations are being offered Saturday. You can get your dog vaccinated from 8 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of the Cajundome.

The 14th annual Black Pot Festival kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. at Vermilionville. Gates open again Saturday at 10 a.m. News 10's Gerald Gruenig and his band Gentilly Zydeco plays Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tonight's Downtown Alive! is canceled due to the weather and will not be moving to Rock n' Bowl. Organizers are planning to book the acts that were scheduled to appear tonight for next season.

Heavy showers and storms are likely today with a low threat for flash flooding. Skies will be cloudy as temps climb into the low 70's today. Showers and storms are likely with much of the area receiving 1-3" inches of rain today.