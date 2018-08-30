Tropical Activity Increases across Atlantic Basin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday Tropical Forecast from Chris Cozart:

As we head into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season we are seeing signs of the activity across the Atlantic Basin increasing. Currently there is a well defined low pressure system off the coast Africa that has a very high chance of intensifying and becoming our next named storm, which is Florence. Fortunately, this system should move to the north and stay well within the central Atlantic Ocean over its lifespan.

Closer to home in the Gulf of Mexico, models are pointing to a weak disturbance in the Gulf mid to late next week. The uncertainty with this forecast is very high and any impacts to the Gulf coast cannot be defined yet. As of this time, Acadiana could see an increase in rain chances with a heavy rain threat but nothing major for the area. Over the Labor Day Weekend, models should start to get a better grasp on this system and if it will develop in the Gulf next week.