Trooper Willie Williams retiring after 20 years with State Police Troop I

After 20 years on the job, one of the region’s first African-American public information officers for Louisiana State Police Troop I is retiring.

Master Trooper Willie Williams of LeMoyen, Louisiana and who has served the Acadiana community all of his career, has announced that he will punch the clock for the very last time on January 1, 2020.

“I’m on terminal leave now, and my official retirement date is 01/01/2020.” Williams said.

Terminal leave is leave taken by an employee immediately prior to retirement that has been accrued through vacation and sick leave.

Shortly after graduating high school in 1988, Williams entered the LA Army National Guard where he retired in 1998 with the rank of Sergeant.

He then began his law enforcement career when he was hired as an officer at the Bunkie Police Department in 1994 and worked his way up to chief detective by 1999.

Deciding that it was time to move on, Williams enrolled and graduated from the 78th Louisiana State Police Academy in 1999 and worked patrol from 1999-2001 as a Trooper.

From there, he was promoted to public affairs in 2001 where he served as the Troop I Public Information Officer providing information to the public and the media.

In 2007, he resumed his patrol duties serving as parish trooper for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes.

During his tenure, Williams was awarded 3 unit citations, 2 professional excellence ribbons and 1 lifesaving award.

When it comes to future plans, Williams said he seeking a higher calling.

“I am currently in pursuit of my Bachelors of Theology Degree at the United Theological Seminary and plan to go into the Ministry full time.”

Congratulations Trooper Williams!