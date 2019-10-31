Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trial hearing for suspended city marshal Brian Pope reset

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Suspended city marshal appeared in court today for a hearing that relates to charges accusing him of using city marshal funds to attend a conference, then getting reimbursement for the trip from the city-parish and pocketing that money.

The case went before 15th Judicial District Court Judge John Trahan.

The judge ruled for a reset with a unknown date at this time.


Prosecutors filed a motion indicating that they planned to tell the jury in that case about his other crimes, and that they intend to use his previous statements as evidence.

After his felony convictions, Pope was suspended from the office of city marshal until all his appeals are exhausted.

If the convictions stand, Pope will be removed from office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar