Trial hearing for suspended city marshal Brian Pope reset

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Suspended city marshal appeared in court today for a hearing that relates to charges accusing him of using city marshal funds to attend a conference, then getting reimbursement for the trip from the city-parish and pocketing that money.



The case went before 15th Judicial District Court Judge John Trahan.

The judge ruled for a reset with a unknown date at this time.



Prosecutors filed a motion indicating that they planned to tell the jury in that case about his other crimes, and that they intend to use his previous statements as evidence.



After his felony convictions, Pope was suspended from the office of city marshal until all his appeals are exhausted.

If the convictions stand, Pope will be removed from office.