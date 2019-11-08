Live Now
Trial for former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope delayed again

LAFAYETTE – (Daily Advertiser) The trial scheduled to begin Dec. 2 for suspended and convicted Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope has been delayed until March.

In January, Pope pleaded not guilty to 17 malfeasance counts, which accuse him of taking more than $84,000 from public funds between Jan. 5 and Oct. 4 of 2018. 

Pope also is accused of pocketing $3,000 in 2018 in reimbursements of business expenses — that was already paid by the marshal’s office — from Lafayette Consolidated Government, according to his indictment. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. 

All of those charges were consolidated into one case. He was slated to have a pre-trial appearance Thursday, but that was delayed until February. Court records show the trial date was rescheduled for March.

Pope’s attorney, Brett Grayson, filed a motion in October asking prosecutors to offer more details to support the charges they filed against Pope. Pope’s lawyers argued that details outlining “the particular and specific nature” of the charges are necessary for Pope’s legal team to prepare for trial. Details are lacking in the indictment, which was “drafted in very general and conclusory terms,” the lawyers argued in a motion filed in Pope’s case.

Prosecutors have until Nov. 15 to respond to the filing, according to court records. 

To read more about the history of the case, click here.

