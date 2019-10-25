Traffic violation leads to drug arrest in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Ethan James Dillon, 17, and Mkai Raekwon White, 19, both of Lake Arthur were arrested on Thursday after deputies stopped their vehicle for a traffic violation.
Deputies stopped the vehicle on West Division Street near Merry street, at 11:15 p.m.
After consent was given, the deputies searched the vehicle revealing a clear cellophane baggy containing a white powder and a cup that contained a clear crystal-like substance.
Both were arrested and booked into the parish jail for obstruction of justice and possession of CDS II.
Dillon was also charged with a traffic violation for a working license plate light that he is required to have.