Traffic violation leads to drug arrest in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Ethan James Dillon, 17, and Mkai Raekwon White, 19, both of Lake Arthur were arrested on Thursday after deputies stopped their vehicle for a traffic violation.

Ethan James Dillon, 17 (Photo: JDPSO)

Mkai Raekwon White, 19 (Photo: JDPSO)

Deputies stopped the vehicle on West Division Street near Merry street, at 11:15 p.m.

After consent was given, the deputies searched the vehicle revealing a clear cellophane baggy containing a white powder and a cup that contained a clear crystal-like substance.

Both were arrested and booked into the parish jail for obstruction of justice and possession of CDS II.

Dillon was also charged with a traffic violation for a working license plate light that he is required to have.