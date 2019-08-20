Traffic update: Scene cleared after car fire on I-49, all lanes open

1  of  3
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: All lanes are open, according to DOTD.

ORIGINAL: Responders are at the scene of a vehicle fire in the southbound lane of Interstate 49 near Gloria Switch Road.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, one lane remained closed as of 12:30 p.m.

She said responders aim to clear the scene within the hour.

We will provide updated information as it becomes available.

