Traffic update: Scene cleared after car fire on I-49, all lanes open

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: All lanes are open, according to DOTD.
All lanes are open I-49 South at LA 98. Congestion is minimal.— Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) August 20, 2019
ORIGINAL: Responders are at the scene of a vehicle fire in the southbound lane of Interstate 49 near Gloria Switch Road.
According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, one lane remained closed as of 12:30 p.m.
She said responders aim to clear the scene within the hour.
We will provide updated information as it becomes available.