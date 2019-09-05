Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La.- A Morgan City man is facing charges after 26 pounds of synthetic marijuana was found in a vehicle in Broussard, police said.

On Tuesday, Chief Decou reported that officers with the Broussard Police Department made a drug arrest during a routine traffic stop. During the stop, officers obtained a warrant to search the vehicle.

According to the department, officers found a box containing 26 pounds of synthetic marijuana with a value of $235,860 while searching the vehicle.

The driver, David Delk, 48, of Morgan City, was cited for improper lane use and driving with a suspended license. Delk was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 controlled dangerous substances.

The passenger, Angela Curtis, 32, of Franklin, was also arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 controlled dangerous substances.