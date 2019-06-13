Traffic alert: Vehicle crash on E. Bayou Parkway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Responders were scene of a vehicle crash in the 1400 block of E. Bayou Parkway, which backed up mid-afternoon traffic.

The vehicle crashed into the coulee, a witness said. According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a medical issue. She was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash and no citations were issued.

