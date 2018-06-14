Tracking the tropics Wednesday June 13

You may have heard or seen some things over the last few days about a tropical system in the Gulf this upcoming weekend.

According to KLFY Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton, only one model run showed a healthy tropical system. Now it’s more in line with other models, which show a very small chance of tropical development.

“I seriously doubt we see a tropical storm or hurricane, but I think we may see some heavy rain along the Gulf Coast this weekend and into early next week. Most models do agree that deep tropical moisture will be moving north later this week and this weekend. There will be a heavy rain event somewhere, and more than likely it will be Texas.”, said Morton.

Heath think parts of Louisiana will see this heavy rain, too. Some areas, with the better chance being across Texas, may receive 8-10″ of rain. He says it’s difficult to throw out rainfall totals this far out for Acadiana, but 1-3″ will be possible. Some isolated areas, especially the western parts of the state, may receive 4″ of rain.