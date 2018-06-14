Live Now
Tracking the Tropical disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of showers and storms over the Yucatan Peninsula. 

This disturbed area is not expected to organize into a tropical system as it moves into the southern Gulf and eventually into Mexico. 

As we head into the Father’s Day Weekend, additional moisture will be pumped into the atmosphere over the western Gulf coast. 

Heavy showers and storms will be likely across Texas. 

In Acadiana, Father’s Day Sunday will see a 70% chance for showers and storms along with a small threat for heavier rains, mainly in the very western parts of the state, such as the Lake Charles area.   

Overall, most of Acadiana will only receive around 1-3” inches of rain over the entire weekend with no tropical threats for the area.

