Toxic Algae Bloom causes the Shutdown of 21 Mississippi Beaches; Officials say to Avoid Contact

A toxic algae bloom has shut down all 21 beaches in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says a blue-green harmful algae bloom has made the water unsafe for swimmers.

The CDC says blooms can be caused by factors like increases in nutrient levels from fertilizer run-off, low water flows, changes in water temperature, or changes in ocean currents. The bloom comes during the 4th of July holiday, which is peak for tourism revenue.



Officials warn the toxic algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. People are advised to avoid contact with the water and not consume anything from the water until further notice.