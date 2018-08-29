T.M. Landry College Prep is moving from Breaux Bridge to Lafayette

T.M. Landry College Prep is moving to Lafayette.

The school will relocate to the former Transcom call center at the Northgate Mall in October. The space has been vacant since the call center closed in 2012.

“We wanted to go to Lafayette because a large majority of our students come from there,” said Mike Landry, the school’s executive director. “We thought it would be more convenient for them. Also, on the weekends, the bulk of students who attend our free tutoring are from the Lafayette area.”

Since its inception in 2005, the school has been in Breaux Bridge. It has gained national attention for its high academic success rate. Most of its graduates go on to attend Ivy League universities and boast ACT scores several points above state and national averages.

Landry said a move to north Lafayette will allow the school to reach more students.

“We know students there are capable,” he said. “We just want to make sure everybody has an opportunity to do well, and we just want to work with as many people in the area as possible to make the greater Acadiana area stronger.”

Landry said about 150 students are enrolled at T.M. Landry College Prep. There is a lengthy waiting list, including students from Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

“We don’t want to grow too fast,” Landry said. “We’re more concerned about maintaining the culture of the school.”

Landry said the school is also working to open a campus in Opelousas on East Landry Street.

This will be the second academic institution in the same complex. Willow Charter Academy operates in a former Albertsons that is adjacent to the main mall building.