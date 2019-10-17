Three suspects facing charges in Mire area narcotics investigation

MIRE, La. (KLFY)- Three suspects are facing criminal charges in an ongoing investigation into drug activity in Acadia Parish.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation focused on a location near Everest Road. Deputies seized stolen handgun, methamphetamines, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Jason Richard, 42, Sara Richard, 30, and Joshua Istre, 31, all of Mire, were arrested and face the following charges:

Possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine), possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Richard (APSO)

Joshua Istre (APSO)

All were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.