Three suspects arrested on sex offender charges in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARSIH, La. (KLFY)- As a result of recent sex offender checks performed by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana probation and parole agents, two Acadia Parish men have been arrested for violation of their registration requirements.
Ryan C. Briscoe, 31 of Church Point has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a felony warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Failure to Provide Community Notifications as a Tier I sex offender.
Johnathon A. Duplantis, 21 of Church Point has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a felony warrant for failure to provide community notifications as a Tier I sex offender.
Sherman Griffin, 49, of Estherwood, was arrested on a felony warrant for failure to register as a Tier II Sex Offender. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.
Previous
LPD investigates shooting on Carlton...
Next
New restaurant to open in downtown's...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: Twitter CEO says 'shadow ban' not impartial
- 'Infowars' host insults senator, heckles reporter
- Charter launches wireless plan as cable companies diversify
- Private Chinese space company places satellites in orbit
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.