Three suspects arrested on sex offender charges in Acadia Parish

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 01:28 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 01:57 PM CDT

ACADIA PARSIH, La. (KLFY)- As a result of recent sex offender checks performed by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana probation and parole agents, two Acadia Parish men have been arrested for violation of their registration requirements.

Ryan C. Briscoe, 31 of Church Point has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a felony warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Failure to Provide Community Notifications as a Tier I sex offender.

Johnathon A. Duplantis, 21 of Church Point has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a felony warrant for failure to provide community notifications as a Tier I sex offender.

Sherman Griffin, 49, of Estherwood, was arrested on a felony warrant for failure to register as a Tier II Sex Offender. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

