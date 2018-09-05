Three suspects arrested on sex offender charges in Acadia Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ryan Briscoe (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

ACADIA PARSIH, La. (KLFY)- As a result of recent sex offender checks performed by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana probation and parole agents, two Acadia Parish men have been arrested for violation of their registration requirements.

Ryan C. Briscoe, 31 of Church Point has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a felony warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Failure to Provide Community Notifications as a Tier I sex offender.

Johnathon A. Duplantis, 21 of Church Point has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a felony warrant for failure to provide community notifications as a Tier I sex offender.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Johnathon Duplantis (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Johnathon Duplantis (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sherman Griffin, 49, of Estherwood, was arrested on a felony warrant for failure to register as a Tier II Sex Offender. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sherman Griffin (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)